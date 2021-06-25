See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Suneel Katragadda, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suneel Katragadda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Katragadda works at Georgia Psychiatric Services in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cocaine Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ga Psychiatric Services LLC
    2150 Peachford Rd Ste K, Atlanta, GA 30338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 458-0450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jun 25, 2021
    My son has been seeing Dr. K for about 5 years. He is caring and willing to make changes in meds/treatments when we feel things aren't moving in the right direction. He takes time to listen at each appointment and seems to truly care about his patients. He returns my sons calls when he has a question in between appointments. The TMS treatment he provides has been a game changer for our son. If there were more than 5 stars, we would give them all the Dr. K. He and his staff are the best!
    About Dr. Suneel Katragadda, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972632388
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katragadda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katragadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katragadda works at Georgia Psychiatric Services in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Katragadda’s profile.

    Dr. Katragadda has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cocaine Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katragadda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Katragadda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katragadda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katragadda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katragadda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

