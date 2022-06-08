Dr. Suneel Basra, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suneel Basra, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suneel Basra, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
MidJersey Orthopaedics1081 US 22, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 782-0600
Midjersey Orthopedics8100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 782-0600Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday12:00pm - 6:30pm
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He was very engaging and friendly in addition to knowing exactly what was going on with me. I am very happy with Dr. Basra and would 100% recommend him.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Italian, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1447575691
- Podiatric Surgery - New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn
- New York Methodist Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- New York University- B.A. Psychology and Economics
Dr. Basra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basra accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basra has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basra speaks Hindi, Italian, Punjabi and Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Basra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.