Dr. Suneel Basra, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Basra works at MidJersey Orthopaedics in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.