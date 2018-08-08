Overview

Dr. Sundip Patel, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Patel works at ENT For Children in Southlake, TX with other offices in Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.