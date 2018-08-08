See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Southlake, TX
Dr. Sundip Patel, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sundip Patel, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Patel works at ENT For Children in Southlake, TX with other offices in Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT For Children
    3061 W Southlake Blvd Ste 120, Southlake, TX 76092 (817) 337-3339
    ENT for Children
    783 N Denton Tap Rd Ste 200, Coppell, TX 75019 (817) 337-3339

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cook Children's Medical Center
  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Otitis Media
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Breathing Diseases Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stridor Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Velopharyngeal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 08, 2018
    Doesn't rush you and answers all of your questions. Very kind and great with the kids.
    SarahB in Fort Worth, TX — Aug 08, 2018
    About Dr. Sundip Patel, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    1760661276
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Childrens Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sundip Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

