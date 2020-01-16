Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundip Kaur, MD
Dr. Sundip Kaur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
MDVIP - East Windsor, New Jersey300A Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 102, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 490-0095
- Princeton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've seen Dr. Kaur several times at Windsor Regional Medical Associates in East Windsor, NJ. She's on time, prepared and knowledgeable. She has a sense of humor and is very easy to talk to. She communicates clearly and explains medical jargon in easily understandable terms. I recommend her wholeheartedly.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1134380314
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.