Overview

Dr. Sunder Venkatesulu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Venkatesulu works at Mercer Bucks Cardiology in Newtown, PA with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.