Dr. Sundeep Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Reddy works at Valley Doctors Clinic in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.