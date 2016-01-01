Dr. Sundeep Randhawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randhawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sundeep Randhawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sundeep Randhawa, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Randhawa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Glaser And Associates LLC1431 N Claremont 2 Pavil Fl Outpt, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions
-
2
Presence Of Mind Institute1431 N Claremont Ave # 2, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 491-5237
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Randhawa?
About Dr. Sundeep Randhawa, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1083935134
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Cornell NY Presbytarian
- Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randhawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randhawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randhawa works at
Dr. Randhawa speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
Dr. Randhawa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randhawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randhawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randhawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.