Overview

Dr. Sundeep Mediratta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Mediratta works at ORLANDO HEALTH HEART INSTITUTE in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL and Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.