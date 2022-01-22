Dr. Sundeep Mediratta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mediratta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sundeep Mediratta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Orlando Health Agent for Ohpg Inc.10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 282, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 290-3050
Orlando Health Physician Group Inc2080 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (321) 841-6444
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 351-5384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed my interaction with Dr Mediratta. He performed a procedure on me while hospitalized. The follow up appointments were scheduled for me and all I had to do was attend. He was prompt and did not make me wait.
About Dr. Sundeep Mediratta, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Dr. Mediratta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mediratta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mediratta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mediratta has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mediratta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mediratta speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mediratta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mediratta.
