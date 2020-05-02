Dr. Jayaprabhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundeep Jayaprabhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Sundeep Jayaprabhu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
- 1 230 S Bemiston Ave Ste 1213, Saint Louis, MO 63105 Directions (314) 862-7755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jayaprabhu has been treating me for several months for depression. He was quite thorough when asking me questions to get a history and develop a diagnosis of my condition. He is kind and genuinely interested in helping me. He is soft spoken and a good listener. He uses good common sense, and discusses the potential side effects of medicine that he suggests for me. He is conservative in prescribing medicines one at a time, using the proper “start low, go slow” method of prescribing. (A previous physician prescribed several medicines at once, and it was difficult to determine which medicine was causing an adverse side effect.) So far, I have seen a significant improvement in my condition. He has a plan of treatment, and suggested possibly adding another medicine in the future if needed. My mood has improved significantly, and I am optimistic about my treatment plan. I highly recommend Dr. Jayaprabhu.
About Dr. Sundeep Jayaprabhu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1790986115
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
