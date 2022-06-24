Overview

Dr. Sundeep Dev, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Dev works at VITREORETINAL SURGERY in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.