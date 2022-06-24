Dr. Sundeep Dev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sundeep Dev, MD
Dr. Sundeep Dev, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Vitreo Retinal Surgery Pllc3601 W 76th St Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 929-1131
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dev was very knowledgeable and through in my exams and surgeries. I was especially impressed during my 2 surgeries of his considerate interactions with those helping him. I’m still healing and awaiting the full outcome of my surgeries. I have improved greatly and am confident that he has given me his best! The rest is in God’s hands.
About Dr. Sundeep Dev, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Med Coll Wisc Eye Inst
- Duke University Eye Ctr
- Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Dr. Dev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dev has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dev speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dev.
