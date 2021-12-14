Dr. Das has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundeep Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sundeep Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Granite City, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christian Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Das works at
Locations
1
St Louis Heart & Vascular PC2120 Madison Ave Ste 101, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions (618) 876-8214
2
SSM Medical Group1551 Wall St Ste 410, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (314) 741-0911
3
St. Louis Heart & Vascular PC11155 Dunn Rd Ste 304E, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 741-0911
4
St Louis Heart and Vascular PC3550 McKelvey Rd, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 741-0911
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Das is very attentive and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Sundeep Das, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1548274749
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
