Dr. Sundeep Adusumalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sundeep Adusumalli, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1580 Creekside Dr Ste 250, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 984-5318Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-3560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Adusumalli was not only professional but very efficient in promptly getting what I needed, a pacemaker & even though I don’t fear death, and felt very calm, his sense of humor had me laughing. Very great full for his care!
About Dr. Sundeep Adusumalli, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1639305295
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Diseases - East Carolina University at Vidant Medical Center|Interventional Cardiology - University of Arizona at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix
- Internal Medicine - East Carolina University at Vidant Medical Center
- Vidant Medical Center
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adusumalli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adusumalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adusumalli has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adusumalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adusumalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adusumalli.
