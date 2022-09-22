See All Pediatricians in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Sunday Uchella, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sunday Uchella, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Uchella works at PEDITRIC CLINICAL SERVICES LTD in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Herndon, VA and Clinton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peditric Clinical Services Ltd
    14904 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 402, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 499-8999
  2. 2
    Century Pediatrics Inc
    2024 Opitz Blvd Ste A, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 492-7000
  3. 3
    Herndon Office
    1031 Sterling Rd Ste 101, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 437-7337
  4. 4
    Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
    7503 Surratts Rd, Clinton, MD 20735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 868-7431

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2022
    He is the Doctor of my 2 children He's an execellent Doctor
    Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Sunday Uchella, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063464113
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunday Uchella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uchella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uchella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uchella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Uchella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uchella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uchella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uchella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

