Dr. Sundararaman Swaminathan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sundararaman Swaminathan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.
Dr. Swaminathan works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic Specialty Building5779 E MAYO BLVD, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-7722
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-7722
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The knowledge and compassion of Dr. Swaminathan was outstanding. He explained everything in such detail, it was beyond what I expected. Such an honor to have all the Dr's at Mayo working with/for my sister and her complications after her bone marrow transplant.
About Dr. Sundararaman Swaminathan, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225015654
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Dr. Swaminathan works at
Dr. Swaminathan has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swaminathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
