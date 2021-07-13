Dr. Sundararajan Venkatesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sundararajan Venkatesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sundararajan Venkatesh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Northshore - Long Island Jewish Health Systems
Dr. Venkatesh works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 249C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (629) 219-7783
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn’t have been more comfortable with him. Dr. Ven answered my questions , gave me all information and wasn’t rushed . I am so glad I found a friendly Dr. to handle my problems . Wonderful and friendly staff also .
About Dr. Sundararajan Venkatesh, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1245368943
Education & Certifications
- Northshore - Long Island Jewish Health Systems
- Unity Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkatesh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venkatesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venkatesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkatesh has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkatesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatesh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.