Overview

Dr. Sundarajan Jayachandran, MD is an Urology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Jayachandran works at Northwest Urology Associates, PLC in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.