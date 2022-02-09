Dr. Sundar Jagannath, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jagannath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sundar Jagannath, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sundar Jagannath, MB BS is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Jagannath works at
Locations
-
1
Ruttenberg Treatment Center10 E 102nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jagannath?
Thanksgiving 2019 my back started to hurt. You tell that to most people and they'll tell you that their back hurts, too. But, 2 months later, I found myself in a hospital bed with 8 compression fractures from Multiple Myeloma and in Stage 5 kidney failure. Thankfully, Dr. Jagannath was my doctor. I wasn't a candidate for SCT because of my kidneys, and yet in under a year Dr. Jagannath got me into Complete Stringent Response (remission). My kidneys are much better now, as is my back. I was 1st diagnosed at NYU. I asked the oncologist what percentage of his practice was Multiple Myeloma. He said 20%. I was lucky to get the consult with Dr. Jagannath. Pretty big difference to walk into the Multiple Myeloma wing, where this is all they eat, sleep and drink! This isn't an easy journey, but knowing I had the best care possible, made it doable. Oh, and a big shout out to his team, they are amazing.
About Dr. Sundar Jagannath, MB BS
- Hematology & Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1174511687
Education & Certifications
- Utscc-Md Anderson Hosp Tumo
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp|Harper-Grace Hosp/Wayne St
- Sri Sayaji Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jagannath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagannath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jagannath using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jagannath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jagannath works at
Dr. Jagannath has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jagannath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jagannath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jagannath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jagannath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jagannath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.