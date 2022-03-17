Dr. Sunbal Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunbal Zafar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunbal Zafar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Dr. Zafar works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Practice Associates (GPA)301 Highlander Blvd Ste 121, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 468-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology Practice Associates (GPA)783 N Denton Tap Rd Ste 150, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (817) 468-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology Practice Associates (GPA)2625 E Southlake Blvd Ste 160, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 468-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Johanna Congleton Cnm PA6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 201, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (817) 855-9988Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zafar was great and really spent a lot of time listening to what was going on and asking questions. I felt very comfortable with her and felt like she truly cared and I wasn’t just another patient. The staff in her office were also really nice and helpful.
About Dr. Sunbal Zafar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1225059009
Education & Certifications
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafar works at
Dr. Zafar has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zafar speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.