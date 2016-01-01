See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Medical Oncology
15 years of experience

Dr. Sunandana Chandra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chandra works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma and Nodular Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    233 E Superior St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60611
    Northwestern Medical Group
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma
Nodular Lymphoma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Specialties
    Medical Oncology
    English, Dutch
    1265696348
    Education & Certifications

    New York University Medical Center
    University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    Michigan State University
