Dr. Nanduri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunanda Nanduri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunanda Nanduri, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3300 Main St Ste 3, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-7033
- 2 1425 Portland Ave Lbby Level, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4371
-
3
Orthopaedic Specialty Care PC130 E 77th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She practices in a teaching hospital. Not always the first contact as you would most likely be seen by a student or resident. She does gather all the information and promptly provides an expert opinion. Clearly explained my grandfathers brain condition and provided a compassionate care and answered all our family concerns. Pleasantly surprised at the quality of care in this part of Brooklyn!
About Dr. Sunanda Nanduri, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1669731691
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
