Dr. Sunanda Muralee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunanda Muralee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from University of Saint Eustatius School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sunanda Muralee, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1326230905
Education & Certifications
- Yale Child Study Center
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- University of Saint Eustatius School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Muralee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muralee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muralee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Muralee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muralee.
