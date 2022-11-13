Dr. Sunanda Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunanda Kane, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sunanda Kane, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - GI200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-6723
We have been seeing Dr. Kane for several years. Very responsive to portal messages and sqeezes us in when we are needing to be seen.
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1801957634
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Rush Presbyn - St Lukes MC
- Rush Presbyn - St Lukes MC
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.