Dr. Sunaina Bhateja, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med Coll & Hosp and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.



Dr. Bhateja works at Ascension Medical Group Epworth Crossing Primary Care in Newburgh, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.