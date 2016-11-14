See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Sunah Oh, DO

Internal Medicine
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sunah Oh, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.

Dr. Oh works at Doctor On Demand Management, Inc. in Minneapolis, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctor On Demand Management, Inc.
    3033 Campus Dr Ste W225, Minneapolis, MN 55441 (415) 429-6977

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinea Versicolor
Jock Itch
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2016
    very friendly and professional, asking all the appropriate questions, immediately sending my pharmacy the prescription needed.
    Deborah F. in Fort Mill, SC — Nov 14, 2016
    About Dr. Sunah Oh, DO

    Internal Medicine
    26 years of experience
    English, Korean
    1447225396
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Oh works at Doctor On Demand Management, Inc. in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Oh's profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

