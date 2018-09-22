Dr. Sun Wan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sun Wan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sun Wan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Nicholas J. Palermo DO PC257 E Center St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 643-5101
Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sun Wan, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1043290281
Education & Certifications
- Bridgeport Hosp
- Norwalk Hosp
- U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
- Internal Medicine
