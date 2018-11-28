Overview

Dr. Sun Miao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Miao works at Quality Medical Associates in Galloway, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.