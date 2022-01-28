Overview

Dr. Sun Hi Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons



Dr. Lee works at Vivian and Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericarditis, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.