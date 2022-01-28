See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sun Hi Lee, MD

Cardiology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sun Hi Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons

Dr. Lee works at Vivian and Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericarditis, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUMC Vivian Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center
    173 Fort Washington Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-5288
  2. 2
    White Plains, NY - 222 Westchester Avenue Office
    222 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 428-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Management Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2022
    She has been my cardiologist, post heart transplant for 20 years. I have recommended her to 2 of my sons and they respect her as much as I do.
    — Jan 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sun Hi Lee, MD
    About Dr. Sun Hi Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639257504
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
