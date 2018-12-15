Dr. Sumyra Kachru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kachru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumyra Kachru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumyra Kachru, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Kachru works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Columbia Gastroenterology Associates3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kachru?
I highly recommend Dr.Katchru if you are looking for a Gastroenterologist. I can not thank her enough for the excellent care she has given me.
About Dr. Sumyra Kachru, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1093003394
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kachru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kachru accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kachru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kachru works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kachru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kachru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kachru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kachru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.