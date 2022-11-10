See All General Surgeons in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Sumy Chang, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sumy Chang, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at Monmouth South Breast Surgical Toms River in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monmouth South Breast Surgical Toms River
    67 Route 37 W Fl 1, Toms River, NJ 08755
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Biopsy of Breast
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Biopsy of Breast

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 10, 2022
A friend and I had mammograms within a week of each last year. Both of us had cancer, both used Dr. Chang. Neither one of us had any problems.
Joyce — Nov 10, 2022
About Dr. Sumy Chang, MD

  Breast Surgical Oncology
  English
  1770721987
Education & Certifications

  Beth Isreal Medical Center
  Staten Island University Hospital
  State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
  Vassar College
  General Surgery
