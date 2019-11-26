Dr. Sumul Raval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumul Raval, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumul Raval, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Raval works at
Locations
Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology100 State Route 36 Ste 1A, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 341-0200
Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology9 Hospital Dr Ste A7, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-0200
Monmouth Medical Center Inc300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 229-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very comfortable Office visits with this specialist! I’ve heard about Dr. Raval for many years by some of my patients at work...and they were right! this doctor has great Knowledge and the skills to improve and restore me back to a normal, healthy way of living. My questions are answered very professionally, and in a way that I can comprehend. (I have non-curable brain cancer) I was told to live my life now...the cancer I had were a few tumors, And the surgery was going to give me a better chance of living longer, yet, there is no cure. Well, I asked Dr. Raval about how long I could possibly be here and almost jumped out of my seat when he said how wonderful I am doing and that I will be around for much longer than expected. I cried “happy” tears all the way home. He is highly recommended! He might not be very up front and friendly, (However, he is not at all rude.)he sticks to his business in an extremely professional manner.
About Dr. Sumul Raval, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1376526673
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Umdnj University Hospital
- M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raval has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raval speaks Gujarati.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Raval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.