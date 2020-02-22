Dr. Nandi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumon Nandi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumon Nandi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Locations
University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute2200 Kernan Dr, Baltimore, MD 21207 Directions (410) 448-6400Tuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
- 2 110 S Paca St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-8007
- 3 226 Schilling Cir Ste 170, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 Directions (667) 214-2525
- 4 5500 Knoll North Dr Fl 1, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (443) 393-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever. If you need a hip or knee replacement, see him!
