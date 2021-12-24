Dr. Summer Weary, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Summer Weary, DPM
Overview
Dr. Summer Weary, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Family Foot Center120 Walnut Commons Ln Ste A, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 823-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Family Foot Center417 E University St, Livingston, TN 38570 Directions (931) 823-3668Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Apex Podiatry, PLLC503 N Cedar Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 559-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Family Foot Center58 West Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 484-9002Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weary is truly a awesome needle in the haystack professional! Her simple explanations to all my questions were answered promptly and she does not make your appointment feel rushed. She explains her recommendations, pros, cons and outcomes about your treatment plan. The “other Dr” in Cookeville was a joke and missed my diagnosis by a mile! So go see Dr. Weary! You won’t be disappointed!
About Dr. Summer Weary, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1134445992
Education & Certifications
- Alliance Community Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weary has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Weary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weary.
