Dr. Summer Moon, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Summer Moon, DO is a Dermatologist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Moon works at
Bay Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery115 Highland Ave N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (866) 967-3376
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have monitored my skin health since my late 20's because I am fair skinned and because I am in the generation that knew nothing about sun screen. I am also a life long sailor having been under the glare of all the Oceans in the world. So I take dermatology seriously and choose doctors with care having lived in many states and cities over my nearly 80 years. I can honestly state that choosing Dr. Moon has been like striking gold late in life. Of all the doctors I have known she is the first to actually examine me on my first visit. Of course she has capable thorough and well trained staff but she was "hands on," which is so unusual in this day of machine-like medicine. Good for you Dr.Moon and good for you staff. And for the chauvinist old guy in me I am impressed by the credentials and it sure doesn't hurt that you are all so lovely must be a testament to practicing what you preach.
About Dr. Summer Moon, DO
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1457765968
- Dermatology - Michigan State University - Beaumont Farmington Hills
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of South Florda
- Dermatology
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon works at
Dr. Moon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
