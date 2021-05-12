Dr. Summer Engler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Summer Engler, MD
Overview
Dr. Summer Engler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
Anchorage Office4048 Laurel St Ste 306, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 770-7800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Engler and her MA Benson Eldon are absolutely wonderful! It was my experience that both of them want to get to the root of the issue and they listen intently. The medical care I received far surpassed my high level of expectations. I wish I could give a rating higher than five stars, as they very much deserve it.
About Dr. Summer Engler, MD
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1871852319
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
