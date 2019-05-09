Dr. Summer Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Summer Chong, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc.
Oahu Dermatology LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 109, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 536-9888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went to Dr. Summer to remove a wart I had on my toe. I have a very low pain tolerance and she made sure that i felt comfortable and reassured . I would highly recommend going to her.
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1770803181
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Dermatology
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong has seen patients for Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
