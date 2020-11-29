Overview

Dr. Sumithra Vattigunta, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vattigunta works at Florida Cancer Specialists - Palm Beach in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.