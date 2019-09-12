Overview

Dr. Sumitha Ganji, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ganji works at Northlake Nephrology- Slidell in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.