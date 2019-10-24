Overview

Dr. Sumita Mazumdar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Mazumdar works at Poughkeepsie Medical Group in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.