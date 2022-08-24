Dr. Sumit Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Nidal Morrar MD LLC1604 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (850) 484-6500
The Surgery Group PA1717 N E St Ste 434, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 484-6500
Cardiology Consultants PA1118 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 102, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 484-6500
Gulf Breeze Hospital Clinical Lab1110 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 484-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Verma did a catheter ablation on me for my AFIB, which was very successful. He was very patient with explaining the procedure and thorough on followup. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Sumit Verma, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma works at
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.