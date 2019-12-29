Overview

Dr. Sumit Tickoo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Tickoo works at Danbury Office Physicians Svs in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.