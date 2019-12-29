Dr. Sumit Tickoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tickoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Tickoo, MD
Dr. Sumit Tickoo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7600
Western Connecticut Medical Group - Cardiology111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Tickoo he’s very kind patient and understanding and very honest I thank God he’s my doctor I trust him with my life
About Dr. Sumit Tickoo, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1588869424
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Yale University (Bridgeport) Program
- YALE UNIVERSITY/ BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Saba University School of Medicine
- Purdue University / Main Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Tickoo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tickoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tickoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tickoo has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tickoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tickoo speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tickoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tickoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tickoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tickoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.