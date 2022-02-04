Overview

Dr. Sumit Sitole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Sitole works at InSight Vision Group in Boulder, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.