Dr. Sumit Sitole, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Sumit Sitole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Sitole works at InSight Vision Group in Boulder, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boulder Office
    4430 Arapahoe Ave Ste 155, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 699-8687
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Cherry Creek Office
    55 Madison St Ste 355, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 377-2020
    Sumit A Sitole, MD Oculoplastics & Aesthetics
    5150 E Yale Cir Ste 101, Denver, CO 80222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 699-8687

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharoplasty
Diplopia
Excision of Chalazion
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blepharorrhaphy
Brow Lift
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Cosmetic Conditions
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery
Cosmetic Facial Surgery
Cosmetic Laser Surgery
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Dacryocystectomy
Dermal Filler
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Procedure
Eye Surgery
Eyelid Growth
Eyelid Lesions
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Tumor
Facial Skin Cancer
Graves' Disease
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 04, 2022
    Amy was very helpful in providing information and records regarding my visit
    About Dr. Sumit Sitole, MD

    Ophthalmology
    19 years of experience
    English
    1205088507
    Education & Certifications

    • Kreiger Eye Institute
    • Loyola University Med Center
    • Weiss Memorial Hospital
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumit Sitole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sitole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sitole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sitole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sitole has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sitole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Sitole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sitole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sitole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sitole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

