Dr. Sumit Sitole, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumit Sitole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
Boulder Office4430 Arapahoe Ave Ste 155, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (720) 699-8687Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cherry Creek Office55 Madison St Ste 355, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 377-2020
Sumit A Sitole, MD Oculoplastics & Aesthetics5150 E Yale Cir Ste 101, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (720) 699-8687
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amy was very helpful in providing information and records regarding my visit
About Dr. Sumit Sitole, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205088507
Education & Certifications
- Kreiger Eye Institute
- Loyola University Med Center
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sitole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sitole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sitole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sitole has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sitole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Sitole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sitole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sitole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sitole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.