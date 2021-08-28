Overview

Dr. Sumit Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at The Primecare Medical Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.