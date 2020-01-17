See All Hematologists in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Sumit Sawhney, MD

Hematology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Sumit Sawhney, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from University of Delhi and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Sawhney works at Oncology & Hematology Associates of West Broward in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Oncology & Hematology Associates of West Broward
    7431 N University Dr Ste 110, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 953-6820
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 17, 2020
    Excellent. Always concerned about his patients' welfare.
    Linda Carrey — Jan 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sumit Sawhney, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1548263353
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ill Hosp
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • University of Delhi
