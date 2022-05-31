Dr. Sumit Nanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Nanda, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumit Nanda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.
Locations
Oklahoma Retina Institute3366 NW Expressway Ste 660, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 948-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nanda saved my vision. When vision in one eye went dark, my ophthalmologist said my retina damage was already done; he scheduled me to see a retinal specialist a week later. That didn't seem right to me. I went home, went online, and started phoning retinal specialists. After a couple misses, I called Dr. Nanda. He saw me that very aft and had me in surgery the next day. After a couple surgeries, I can now see 20/20 with that eye. I will forever be grateful for what Dr. Nanda has done for me.
About Dr. Sumit Nanda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1407840515
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Wis
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- U Of Okla Hlth Scis
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nanda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanda has seen patients for Drusen, Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nanda speaks Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanda.
