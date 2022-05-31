Overview

Dr. Sumit Nanda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Nanda works at Oklahoma Retina Consultants in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.