Dr. Sumit Majumder, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumit Majumder, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Nilratan Sircar Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Majumder works at
Locations
Valley Infectious Disease14901 National Ave Ste 202, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 642-6557
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Gold Standard of Care! Love Dr Majumder. I've been to him for various reasons. Twice for C Diff and one for travel vaccines. Kind, patient, sense of humor, smart-Omg, SMART!!! He's my angel who saved me from C Diff when I had no idea what it was and wished to this day I had never heard of it.
About Dr. Sumit Majumder, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1245317692
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- United Presbyterian Medical Center
- United Presbyterian Medical Center
- Nilratan Sircar Medical College
- Infectious Disease
