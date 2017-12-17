Dr. Sumit Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumit Kumar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Straightline Medical Consultants9900 N Central Expy Ste 215, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 396-4950Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Rowlett Office7600 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 200, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (214) 396-4950
Plano Office1600 Coit Rd Ste 209, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 396-4950
- 4 3420 K Ave, Plano, TX 75074 Directions (972) 423-1447
Allan O Cook MD PA2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 506, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 396-4950
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Prime Health Services
- Superior HealthPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor! Well aquainted in his profession... Will recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Sumit Kumar, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1598743098
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.