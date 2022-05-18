Dr. Sumit Khandhar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khandhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Khandhar, DO
Overview
Dr. Sumit Khandhar, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Locations
Office2250 S Main St Ste 201, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 734-4880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khandhar is very patient and listens to your questions and answers them. He is very helpful.
About Dr. Sumit Khandhar, DO
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
