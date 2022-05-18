Overview

Dr. Sumit Khandhar, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Khandhar works at Practice in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.