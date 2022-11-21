Dr. Sumit Katyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Katyal, MD
Dr. Sumit Katyal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Dallas Medical Center.
Premier Pain Solutions12201 Merit Dr Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 200-3663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Dallas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Katyal is an amazing doctor that truly cares for his patients and helping them to feel better. He did an awesome job with managing my pain.
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629244538
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- University Of Akron
Dr. Katyal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katyal has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Katyal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katyal.
