Dr. Sumit Gaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumit Gaur, MD
Overview
Dr. Sumit Gaur, MD is a Hematology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Gaur works at
Locations
-
1
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5235
-
2
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 545-6640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
University Medical Center of El Paso4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5205Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaur?
Have to be thankful, he saved my life. Thank you for my 2nd chance at life, 2 years in remission and feeling healthier each day.
About Dr. Sumit Gaur, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1609972801
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaur accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaur works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.