See All Neurosurgeons in Johnston, RI
Dr. Sumit Das, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sumit Das, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (154)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sumit Das, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.

Dr. Das works at Brain and Spine Neurosurgical Institute in Johnston, RI with other offices in Smithfield, RI, Cumberland, RI, East Providence, RI, East Greenwich, RI, Newport, RI, North Kingstown, RI and Narragansett, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Syed Hussain, MD
Dr. Syed Hussain, MD
4 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Brain and Spine Neurosurgical Institute
    1526 Atwood Ave Ste 200, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
  2. 2
    Corporate Office
    25 Thurber Blvd Unit 6, Smithfield, RI 02917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
  3. 3
    Cumberland
    2138 Mendon Rd Ste 103A, Cumberland, RI 02864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
  4. 4
    East Providence Office
    450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 8D, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
  5. 5
    East Greenwich
    3461 S County Trl Ste 302, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
  6. 6
    Newport
    19 Friendship St Unit G50, Newport, RI 02840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
  7. 7
    North Kingstown
    420 Scrabbletown Rd Ste H, North Kingstown, RI 02852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
  8. 8
    Narragansett Office
    360 Kingstown Rd Unit 203, Narragansett, RI 02882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
  9. 9
    Johnston Neurosurgical Eval Site
    1524 Atwood Ave Ste 440, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (41)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Das?

    Oct 06, 2022
    I had emergency surgery overseas, but no follow up. He took me in a calmly said the old surgery went well, and I was healing well.
    — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sumit Das, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sumit Das, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Das to family and friends

    Dr. Das' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Das

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sumit Das, MD.

    About Dr. Sumit Das, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932180429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumit Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Das has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Das works at Brain and Spine Neurosurgical Institute in Johnston, RI with other offices in Smithfield, RI, Cumberland, RI, East Providence, RI, East Greenwich, RI, Newport, RI, North Kingstown, RI and Narragansett, RI. View the full addresses on Dr. Das’s profile.

    Dr. Das has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sumit Das, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.